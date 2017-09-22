Fashion arrives in a flash!

Shoppers enjoyed a series of Fashion Flash Mobs in The Mall Luton at the weekend.

The fashion shows, featuring the latest Autumn/Winter collections, popped up outside a dozen different retailers in the shopping centre.

Fashion Flash Mob at The Mall Luton

The latest trends from Blue Inc, Debenhams, Deichmann, Marks and Spencer, Monsoon, Accessorize, Topshop, River Island, Peacocks, Next, New Look and Vulcauff were included in the Fashion Flash Mobs.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall said: “Our Fashion Flash Mobs were so much fun over the weekend. They gave shoppers the chance to see the latest trends available right here at The Mall and also provided us with some great entertainment.

“Make sure you keep an eye out for more Fashion Flash Mobs when they make a come back in The Mall for our Spring/Summer collections!”