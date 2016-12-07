Fears of traffic jams calmed after flooding A505 water main fixed

Fears of traffic jams and flooding have been calmed, after Affinity Water worked through the night to fix the the damaged water main on the A505.

A 12” water main was damaged by a third party and caused a large amount of flooding yesterday on Luton Road near B & M.

Customers of Affinity Water called to express their concerns, with major problems arising for local businesses.

Yesterday, Orhan Fatma Gurbuz, of Irmak BBQ, High Street North, told the Dunstable Gazette: “Yes we have been affected since 2pm (Dec 6).

“We have ‘very less’ water and no hot water. I mean ‘less’ as in I can’t even wash a thing.

“The boiler doesn’t come on, as it has low pressure, but I have been told by Affinity Water that there is a burst pipe and that they are trying to rectify it. They will message us when it is done.

“It’s my meat cutting day and I need water to wash, clean and prepare.

“I have absolutely no water right now and it’s important for my hygiene to keep everything clean. We are currently very busy with many orders.”

Due to the size of the water main, and the large volume of water flooding out into the surrounding area, the pipework had to be isolated as fast as possible, while it was advised that if customers had drinking water, they should store some for the immediate future.

A repair team were called and headed to the location yesterday afternoon, working overnight to fix the main.

A spokesperson from Affinity Water said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by third party damage to our main on Luton Road in Dunstable yesterday.

“Our technicians successfully repaired the main last night and water has now been restored to the area. There are no further road closures planned.”

“We would like to thank our customers and motorists for their continued patience whilst these repairs were carried out.”