Festival of Transport raises hundreds for Luton Foodbank

The Chiltern Vehicle Preservation Group donated £1000 to Luton Foodbank.

The money was raised at the 26th annual Luton Festival of Transport at Stockwood Park.

Marian Reilly, chairman of the CVPG, said: “We meet every month and every year we organise the festival and we asked our members which charity they would like us to make a donation to and many of them said Luton Foodbank.

“We haven’t donated to them before so decided that we would this time, we went down there and they had a good set up, they were really happy and grateful for the donation, it will help them to buy food and help people in Luton who use the foodbank.

“We had a lot of people from Luton come to the show so we thought it would be nice that they could see where the money went that they helped to raise.

“We couldn’t have raised this money without the classic vehicle owners who attended as well as the public who came to see them all.”

The group is looking for charities to support at next year’s festival.