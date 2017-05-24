Festival success for Spanish halal meat from The Ojos Foods!

A Luton mother and son are hoping to give the Muslim community a healthier choice of Spanish halal meat.

Encina Barragan, 46, and her son, Samuel, 16, of Sundon Park, have been taking their new online business, The Ojos Foods, on the road, holding a stall at a Muslim ‘Mind, Body and Detox’ event in London.

Encina, originally from Leon, Spain, said: “We had a lot of queues on Sunday and we didn’t know whether we were serving right, left or centre!

“It all started back when we were hosting some Muslim friends for dinner. I went to the supermarkets but could not find any Spanish halal meat that didn’t contain additives or preservatives. Our ‘Cecina de Leon’ halal cured beef is 100 per cent natural.”

Samuel added: “The meat is from northern Spain where the climate is dry and windy, good for the curation process, which takes 12-18 months.”

Encina inherits her love of food from her father, Nemesio, 71, who also enjoys curing meat in his Spanish home, and the family enjoy making summer visits, also seeing their artisan Spanish suppliers.

As well as selling halal products to both businesses and families, the duo sell non halal Spanish meats, and food including olive oil, fish pates, peppers, cheese and spices.

They are visiting London Halal Food Festival this summer, while their Instagram provides recipe ideas, such as wrapping melon in cured beef.

The duo’s market stall at Hitchin is there on Fridays and Saturdays.

> www.theojosfoods.com

> theojosfoods (Instagram)