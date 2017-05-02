Fewer calls in Bedfordshire, but still a busy bank holiday

Ambulance staff, managers and volunteers have dealt with another busy holiday weekend – although the number of calls in Bedfordshire dropped compared to a year ago.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received almost 9,000 emergency calls over the course of the three-day May Day bank holiday.

However, while demand was up in Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, there was a reduction in 999 calls in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Suffolk compared with the same period last year.

In Beds there were 869 calls in comparison to 938 a year ago. Sunday (April 30) was the busiest day of the weekend in the area with more than 3,100 calls received and the Trust sent a response to 2,305 incidents that day. Community first responders attended to 358 medical emergencies over the three-day weekend.

Robert Morton, Chief Executive, said: “Whilst many people in the East of England were enjoying an extended weekend, our managers, staff and volunteers were working hard to provide the best possible care to our patients.

“I’d like to pay tribute to them for their efforts and dedication on what was another busy weekend for the service.”

The Trust’s ‘It’s your call’ campaign helps inform people and educate others on how 999 calls are handled and prioritised so that in the event of a medical problem, they feel better equipped to know what to do.

For more information, visit http://www.eastamb.nhs.uk/your-service/campaigns/its-your-call.htm