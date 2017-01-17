Fight Klub masterclass to support Help for Heroes

Fight Klub Luton is hosting a charity event to support Help for Heroes on Sunday, January 22, at Lea Manor Recreational Centre.

There are still places available for people to take part in the masterclass, taught by Troy Dureh - the founder of Fight Klub.

The class is a combination of boxing, kick boxing and Thai boxing set to music, it is a workout built around a freestanding professional grade punch bag, using kicks and punches whilst keeping in time with the beat, provided by Alex DJ Lexbeatz.

Kelly Pauling, of Luton, has been doing Fight Klub classes for the last 18 months and has lost six stone, she wanted to do a masterclass to celebrate how much it has changed her life and support one of her favourite charities.

She said: “I have always wanted to organise a charity event and thought why not combine two of my loves, Fight Klub and Help for Heroes.

“My dad served in the army for over 30 years and it’s very close to our hearts as a family.”

Kelly is hoping she can raise at least £500 for the charity that supports men and women from the armed forces.

Troy Dureh agreed to help Kelly at the event and will be leading the masterclass.

Kelly said: “He set up Fight Klub so it’s a complete honour. I’m just super excited!”

The class, 10.30am till 12pm, is £10 including a booking fee, with £2 from every ticket going to the charity.

Anyone over the age of 16 can take part and everyone is welcome, from beginners to those more experienced.

There will be Fight Klub merchandise being sold on the day, with £2 from every item sold being donated to Help for Heroes. There will also be a raffle with all proceeds going to the national charity.

The event has been supported by Lexbeatz, Jam On Toast, Fiona Hill Photography, Active Luton, CJ Keep Fit and Old Palace Lodge Dunstable.

To book a ticket to take part in the Fight Klub masterclass, visit: https://v1.bookwhen.com/285cg/201701221030/bbu.