FIGHTING FAKE NEWS: Fact or fiction? Let us check it out for you

If you're not sure that a snippet of local news you've seen on social media is fact or fake we can check it out.

Email the team at this newspaper with a screen grab of the item or all the details you have and our trained professionals will investigate.

The story needs to be local and it must be passing itself off as news - perhaps it is an alleged crime or a claim about a council decision.

We'll let you know the outcome of our investigation - and we will share the truth with our readers too.

Fake news – together we can fight it. And that’s a fact.