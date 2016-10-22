Fire destroys Luton home

A fierce fire in Luton early this morning has left a house ruined.

At 2.47am this morning, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house fire in London Road, Luton. When Firefighters in two fire engines from Luton Community Fire Station arrived just six minutes later they found smoke issuing from the roof of the two-storey detached home and called for assistance.

Two more fire engines were sent, one from Stopsley and another from Dunstable Community Fire Stations, supported by the Luton Aerial Platform.

Firefighters fought the fire during the early hours using three jets and two fire hoses before extinguishing it.

There were no casualties. The fire was initially confined to the roof area of the home but it consumed 100% of the roof and caused it to collapse into the first floor, spreading the fire.

The rest of the house was affected by the water used to put the fire out.

The incident was finally closed at 6.41am. A fire investigation is underway and a fire engine remained at the scene into the early morning.