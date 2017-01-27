Firefighters quit for railway life!

Firefighters are quitting their jobs after hearing of the national cry for train drivers.

A number of firefighters in Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority have left the service following a recruitment plea for train drivers across England.

A recent report from the authority written to Luton Borough Council highlighted the ex-firefighter’s actions and spoke of the authority’s aim to recruit both transferees from other Fire and Rescue Services and new recruits during 2017.

A spokeswoman from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There have been a number of our operational employees who have left the Service to pursue other careers and feedback from exit interviews indicates that a significant proportion of these have taken jobs with local train operators.

“However, these represent a small proportion of our operational leavers – the majority of our turnover is through normal retirement.

“We undertake a continuous process of succession planning and are currently at full operational strength having recently taken on 26 firefighters.

“The public can rest assured these normal fluctuations in our workforce do not impact on our ability to respond effectively to incidents.

“We do have vacancies at some of our on-call fire stations and would welcome applications from members of the community that live or work within five minutes travel time from these stations.”

