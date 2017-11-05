Firm gives charity a van

Community charity Groundwork Luton & Bedfordshire can help even more people thanks to the loan of a new vehicle.

Vauxhall Motors has lent the new minibus to Groundwork as part of its Grace & Favour programme. It will use the vehicle across its many community projects in Luton and Bedfordshire, meaning more people will be able to access and benefit from them.

Phil Paulo, Groundwork’s development manager, said: “We’re really grateful for Vauxhall’s generosity in loaning us this vehicle. We’re already planning to put it to good use by transporting a group of young people from Central Bedfordshire to Luton’s Stockwood Park, where they’ll spend the day learning outdoor survival skills.”

Cherie Denton, community relations co-ordinator for Vauxhall, said: “Groundwork has already supported a large number of people, from helping them to get back into work to learning how to grow their own food. Having the Vauxhall Vivaro, which was built here in Luton, will mean they can reach even more people.”