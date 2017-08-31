First Luton Sea Scouts hope to win £25,000

The First Luton Sea Scouts ishoping to win £25,000 to upgrade their shower and toilet facilities.

The group, based on the banks of the River Lea near Luton Hoo, is appealing for the public to vote for them to win the money from the OneFamily Foundation. They will use the money to build an up-to-date sanitary block for those that use the facility.

Luton Sea Scouts opens their venue to Scouts from across the county to try canoeing, kayaking, rafting, rowing and sailing.

Joanne Merrick, lead volunteer for the Group said: “To be able to continue this amazing work and make it even more enjoyable for all we are looking to raise money to build a new washroom and provide a better standard of basic facilities.

“We often have to hire in facilities which means money being diverted to hire charges rather than providing activities for young people.”

Voting closes on Wednesday, September 6, to vote go to: www.onefamily.com/your-foundation/community-awards/.