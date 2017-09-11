First step in regeneration of Luton’s Marsh Farm is complete

The first phase of Luton Borough Council’s Marsh Farm £25m regeneration project is now complete.

On Thursday, the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Mohammad Ayub, presided over a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the works.

Cllr Ayub expressed his delight in the scheme’s progress and highlighted its value in providing jobs and training opportunities for people of the area.

The first stage has been delivered in partnership with community regeneration specialist, Keepmoat Regeneration, part of the ENGIE Group. Seven retail units have been built, in addition to 24 new affordable one and two bedroom flats for local residents.

The next phases will be the demolition of the Purley Centre and the construction of a further 93 new homes which are scheduled to be completed by mid 2019. Together with significant road alterations and associated landscaping works, the project is set to completely rejuvenate the whole area.

Cllr Tom Shaw, Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “This is a significant milestone which will make a positive difference to Marsh Farm. This low-cost, high quality accommodation will change the lives of Luton residents for the better.”

The Marsh Farm project is a significant part of the Council’s wider Luton Investment Framework – a plan for major town-wide transformation.

Together with partners, the council is on schedule to secure £1.5 billion investment to transform the town and create 18,500 quality jobs for local people; while driving improvements to health and wellbeing, creating opportunities for residents, raising aspirations and enhancing prosperity across the town.

Cllr Sian Timoney, Portfolio Holder for place and infrastructure, said: “We have been speaking about the impact the Investment Framework will have on Luton for just over a year now.

“These shops and flats are proof of the council’s resolve to make our ambitious plans work. The change we are seeing at Marsh Farm is just one of many taking place across Luton as we deliver on our promise for an exciting future for the town’s residents.”

Dan Germann, regional managing director for Keepmoat Regeneration commented: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Luton Borough Council to deliver this project which is already having a positive impact on the local area.

“ Community regeneration is at the heart of our business and we are passionate about making and managing places where people want to live and work.”

The scheme has been designed in partnership with the Marsh Farm Steering Group which comprised residents, businesses and key stakeholders from the estate and is part of the council’s commitment to transforming Luton.