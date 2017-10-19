Flaming cloth pushed through Luton letterbox

Police are investigating an arson attack in which a lit piece of clothing was pushed through a Luton letter box.

The shocking incident took place at High Ridge at around 8pm yesterday (Wednesday).

DC Colin Knight said: “This was a nasty attack which endangered lives of the people inside the house. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county.

“We would like to speak to anyone with information about this incident. We are especially keen to speak to two young men on pushbikes seen in the area around the time of the arson as we believe they might have information important to our investigation.”

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 398 of 18 October. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.