Flasher exposed himself to children in Luton play park

Police are hunting a flasher who exposed himself near a children’s play area in Luton.

At around 6.20pm on Tuesday, May 16, the man was spotted flashing while sitting against a tree near the children’s play area in People’s Park off Havelock Road.

The man is described as white, aged around 50 and about 5”7 tall. He had a thin build with a short grey beard.

He was wearing glasses with flip-up shades, a green fisherman’s hat, black rain coat and green camouflage trousers with beige Timberland-style boots.

PC Michael Gibbs said: “Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated, especially in the presence of young children.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description of this man or who witnessed this unsettling incident in People’s Park.”

Call PC Gibbs on 101 with the crime reference C/20659/17, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.