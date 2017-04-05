Fly-tipping ‘feeds negative image of Luton’

A Luton mother is disgusted by fly-tipping in Newark Road, as “children avoid broken glass on the walk to school”.

The 28-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, has highlighted the “awful” amount of rubbish dumped outside four private garages, the mess usually spilling onto the pavement.

The lady claims the problem started in 2015, with one owner even adding a fence around his garage area to block rubbish.

She claims: “I called the council six months ago and they only cleared the pavement on the week of Monday, March 20, moving the mess onto the private garages.

“It is not the owners who are to blame, but why don’t the council ask them to set up CCTV so we can catch the fly-tippers? Parents are walking to Maidenhall school in the road with their buggies and the mess just reinforces people’s negative image of Luton!”

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: “Fly-tipping is irresponsible, blights the local neighbourhood, attracts vermin and encourages further accumulation. It is a criminal offence and we will prosecute where we can.

“We will try and remove fly-tipping that is on public land within one working day of the receipt of the report. The rubbish at Newark Road is on private property, and therefore it is the responsibility of the owner/occupier of the land to clear the waste.

“The Council is conducting an investigation and undertaking ongoing enforcement action to require the landowner to ensure the land is kept clear of waste and prevent detriment to the local area. We will make sure the footpath is cleared as a priority.”

Report fly-tipping by completing an online form or by contacting: 01582 510333.