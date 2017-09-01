Football club nets donation

A Luton football club has netted a £750 funding boost from a leading housebuilder.

ASR FC was selected from hundreds of nominations for the Persimmon Homes Midlands Healthy Communities campaign.

The scheme will see Persimmon give away more than £600,000 to sporting causes across the UK over the next 10 months, with an overall top national prize of £200,000 as well as regional donations.

ASR FC is a sports project that seeks to engage young people to give them positive experiences, with the aim of reducing youth offending and anti-social behaviour and developing a culture of respect and tolerance.

Rana Miah, portfolio holder of ASR, said: “We are thrilled to receive this support from Persimmon Homes.

“Our aim for this year is to host various tournaments which will bring together young people from across communities to engage in something they love, whilst creating community cohesion.

