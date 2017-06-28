Footgolf at Luton’s Tea Green Club to help Brain Tumour Research

A Luton charity footgolf and fun day is kicking off in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

Seb Cameron, 35, of Wigmore, is inviting the town’s families to Tea Green Footgolf Club, Wandon End, on Sunday, July 9, at 2pm to come along and have a go whether or not they’ve heard of the new sport.

Footgolf has taken the world by storm since it was popularised by Dutch footballer Michael Jansen in 2012, and Seb, being the Tea Green Footgolf Club captain, wanted to use the sport he was passionate about to help a good cause.

He said: “Brain tumours are the biggest killers of children and adults under 40 than any other cancer, so we want to raise as much money as possible that can go towards finding a cure; I want to help the families of those affected.”

It is £20 entry per player for the 18 holes singles event.

There will also be competitions to find seniors , mens. ladies and juniors champions.

Seb said: “I’m also auctioning football memorabilia, with a shirt from Cardiff City (signed by its whole squad), Luton Town (signed by the whole squad), Jonathan Hogg’s Huddersfield Town shirt, Isaac Hayden’s Newcastle United shirt, Aleksandar Kolorov’s Manchester City shirt, as well as a signed Sugar Ray Leonard framed photo and signed Jesse Lingard framed photo.

“All the items are currently up for silent auction - bidding ends online July 8 and starts again on the day of the event.”

To get in touch and book your place, visit Facebook and search “Sebba Cameron”.

>www.justgiving.com/fundraising/footgolf