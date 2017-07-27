Former cricket captain in Luton dies

Former Vauxhall Motors 2nds captain Kiran (Kris) Bhayani has passed away at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

He worked for Vauxhall Motors and later IBC where he was a team leader. He took early retirement about seven years ago.

Kris had suffered from kidney and heart problems for quite a few years. His funeral took place at the West Herts Crematorium in Garston. Watford and a huge gathering of his family and friends turned up to pay their last respects.

He played for Vauxhall in the 80s and 90s mainly in the second team and also skippered them for a few years.

A spin bowler by trade, he has been described as a very loyal, honest and hardworking member of the club.

He loved cricket and had been all over the world supporting his home country India in ICC events.

He was also a member of Luton Indians & Luton Town & Indians Cricket Club. His friendship with the current chairman of Lutonian Cricket Club Sam Parkar stretches back over 40 years.

They played in the same team for many years.

Sam said: “ Kris was a fantastic person. He loved his social life and cricket was his love and passion. Our families used to go out together with the kids on many occasions and our bonding was of trust and honesty.

“His death has left a massive gap in my life, as we were very close to each other. After he retired from playing he took up umpiring and was seen around the country on many occasions.

“He will be missed by all his family and friends. Kris leaves behind his wife and two children and four grand children.

Friend Mansoor Rathor added: “He was a great person and always smiling.”