Former hat factory worker celebrates 102nd birthday

A hard-working Lutonian is celebrating her 102nd birthday after dedicating her life to her town and family.

Winifred Bone, born on November 6, 1914, celebrated the milestone with family and carers in Ambassador House Care Home, Lansdowne Road.

On the day, eight members of her family visited all the way from Canada, as well her relatives in England, past and present carers, and the care home manager.

The birthday girl was treated to a special cake and even gave a thank you speech.

Deputy manager, Alicia, said: “Winifred and her family were invited into the lounge and she enjoyed every moment.

“Her granddaughter, Hayley, baked a cake which had 102 on it, and it was rewarding to see Winifred healthy and well.”

Winifred went to St Matthew’s school, Wenlock Street, and married Leanard Bone who passed away many years ago.

After the Second World War she worked in Luton’s hat factory as a milliner and also joined the Salvation Army.

Winifred has two daughters, Christine, who lives in Cambridge, and Mary, who lives in Canada, as well as nine grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Alicia said: “I love the fact that Winifred is very family orientated - she Skyped her relatives who could not make it for the party.

“She enjoys the simple pleasures of dressing up and wearing jewellery. Nothing is too much and she doesn’t complain or moan.

“If Winifred asks you to help, you feel honoured. I enjoy having conversations with her - she’s lived a good life.”

Winifred aims to get involved with activities in the home, and likes to try new things, recently having her first taste of ice coffee.

She likes animals, particularly dogs, and has enjoyed holidays in Norfolk, Canada and Folkestone.

But Alicia said: “She has never lived anywhere but Luton!”