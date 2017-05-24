Four teens robbed in Dunstable as expensive phones and iPad taken

After four teenagers were robbed in Dunstable, police investigating the robbery have released CCTV images of a group of people they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

On Saturday, May 13, between 9.15pm and 9.25pm, four teenagers were walking near the Bus Link, running parallel to High Street North in Dunstable when they were approached by another group.

CCTV image

During the incident, a Samsung Galaxy J36, an iPad, a Microsoft phone and a grey iPhone 5S were taken from the group.

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Jones on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/20586/2017.

If you believe you can help, alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.