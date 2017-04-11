Foxdell pupils celebrate Holi festival

Foxdell Infant school hosted a Holi festival on Friday, March 17, to celebrate the Indian Festival of Colours.

The school’s Religious Education Coordinator, Nishat Dewji, organised a Bollywood Dance Workshop performed by K’Z Dance Entertainment for the pupils.

Pupils and staff at Foxdell Infant School celebrated the Holi festival

They had the opportunity to learn dance moves throughout the day in specialised workshops, when they danced to We Twist and Jai Ho.

Mrs Dewji commented: “What a lovely day full of smiles and laughter.”

During Holi Hindus celebrate the ending of winter and the coming of Spring by showering each other with bright coloured powders.

Staff and pupils spent the afternoon throwing coloured powders at each other in the grand finale of the Holi celebrations.

Ms Justine Abbot, headteacher, said: “This was a very successful event. The children and parents I spoke to loved it!

“Also thank you to all the staff who supported the finale event and for entering into the spirit of paint throwing.”