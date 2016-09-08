Free therapy to help parents bond

Parents facing relationship troubles can now seek couple’s counselling thanks to a leading Luton charity.

Flying Start, a charity helping children and parents bond, have partnered with counselling providers Relate to offer free and confidential therapy sessions with a Relate couple counsellor.

The new programme is aimed at parents with children under five, who will work with a counsellor to address the issues they are facing and look for solutions.

Parents can get in touch with Relate to find out whether the programme could work for them, or alternatively they can be referred by a professional, such as their health visitor or social worker.

The counselling sessions may particularly help parents experiencing additional stress, for example having a new born, having a child with additional needs, experiencing unemployment or low income, or living in poor housing.

Angela Foll, CEO at Relate, said: “The programme is available to parents even if you are living apart but want to improve the relationship for the sake of your child.

“If you’re interested in finding out more about the programme, please contact Relate on 01234 356350 or go to our website www.relatebedsandluton.org.uk.”