FUN and games at Hatters’ new season charity

Luton Town Football Club played games with disabled children at Families United Network (FUN) to celebrate FUN becoming the players’ charity of the season.

On August 22, The Hatters paid a special visit to the Leagrave Road facility to mark the special announcement, FUN being a member-based charity supporting children and young people living with additional needs or disabilities throughout Bedfordshire.

Scott Cuthbert, Danny Hylton, Andrew Shinnie, Dan Potts and Olly and Elliot Lee had an action-packed day, diving into the ball pool, as well as playing skittles, air hockey, pool and a giant Connect Four with the children, and being given a tour of the centre.

Captain Cuthbert said: “It’s always great as a player to be able to reach out to local charities and when Families United Network popped up as a candidate to be the players’ charity, it was an obvious one for us to choose.

“As a parent, you take your children’s health for granted a bit at times. It’s not until you come into situations like this, where there are children as young as my daughter that struggle with autism or any form of disability, that you realise. It’s nice to come here and give back to the community.”

The origins of FUN began 20 years ago when a group of families went swimming together or met in hired halls, and FUN officially became a charity in 2002, moving to its present premises in Britannia Estates, Leagrave Road in 2015.

The charity’s community and corporate fundraiser, Laura Smythe, said: “We are a small local charity in Luton, but we are still little known, so this means the world to us.

“The children have photos and memories that are going to stay with them.”

FUN support over 500 families.

Call: 01582 420800.