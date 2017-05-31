Fun day to raise money

Organisers of a family fun day are encouraging people to pop down to St Hugh’s Church, in Lewsey Farm, on Sunday, June 11, to help raise money for charity.

The money raised on the day will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), Luton and Dunstable Hospital, Macmillan and SANDS.

Shelley Whitney and Suzi Stock are organising the event. Shelley said: “We are doing the fun day for the second year running in memory of Deacon Thompson. We raised £4750 last year and hope to make more this year.

“The family are friends of ours and they are wanting donations to go to Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Luton and Dunstable Paediatric Unit for new toys and resources.

“Our friend Lisa is having her hair shaved off to raise money for the charities and donate it to The Little Princess Trust and raise money for her chosen charities, GOSH, Macmillan and SANDS, she is hoping to raise £3,000.”

There will be lots of activities on the day, which is 3.30pm till 6.30pm, including a bouncy castle, DJ, raffle and face painting. Tickets are £1.