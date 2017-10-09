Fundraiser in memory of Lealands staff

Lealands High School in Luton joined the ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, raising £500 for the charity.

A cake sale was organised by students, with the help of catering teacher, Amanda Selby and Community Development Manager, Philip Payne. Students, staff and parents baked a huge variety of cakes and cupcakes.

Headteacher, John Burridge, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to this wonderful cause. To raise such a huge amount in one day reflects how amazing our students are and how they really care about others”.

The Macmillan cake sale has become an annual tradition at Lealands High School. This year, was extra poignant, with the school remembering receptionist, Mrs Profeta and art teacher, Mrs Kellett who died earlier this year.