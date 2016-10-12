Fundraising for music foundation in memory of MC ‘DeTox’

A determined Luton family are raising money for a life-changing music foundation, carrying on the vision of their late brother.

Dylan Takunda Mazhindu, 29, a former Harpenden St George’s School pupil,died on Saturday, October 1, after a car accident on the A509.

His family, who still live in Wigmore where Dylan spent his youth, are now hoping to raise £50,000 for a recording studio aimed at disadvantaged youths, equipped with instruments and mentors, knowing that caring Dylan planned this dream before he died.

His sister, Charlene Nwabineli, said: “Dylan was well-known all over Luton, Bedford and further afield as ‘DeTox’, an MC and music producer. He was passionate about his music and many troubled young adults used to go to him for advice and one-to-one support.

“I’m amazed by how many people have said that Dylan changed their lives.”

Dylan was born in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, on September 26, 1987, to his mother, Maggie Chidarikire, and his father, Collen Tinashe Mazhindu, who died in 1998.

The family moved to Barnet in 1993 before they settled in Wigmore in 1999.

As well as building a successful career on the music scene, Dylan was a talented businessman, becoming a Systems, Applications and Products consultant for a large global firm, before changing paths and rising to director of operations in the medical recruitment field by 26.

Charlene said: “My brother had the ability to uplift those around him. At family parties everyone would ask ‘when will Dylan arrive?!’”

On Friday, October 14 , VIBE nightclub, Bedford, will be holding a fundraising night for the Dylan “Detox” Mazhindu Foundation from 10pm - 3am.

It was one of Dylan’s regular haunts and his family are hoping people will party to show their support.

Dylan, of Wellingborough, is survived by his mother Maggie, his stepfather, Graeme Burt, his sisters, Charlene and TJ, his grandfather, Hon F.E Chidarikire, grandmother, Diana Mazhindu, and girlfriend, Summer.

Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/2sapht3g.