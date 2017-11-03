Fundraising to help elderly Luton women attacked by gang

Kind-hearted Lutonians have set up a fundraising page to help the two elderly women attacked by a gang during an “appalling” robbery.

Anji Cordwell set up the page after reading about the brutal gang attack, which took place in Littlewood Croft at 12.45pm on Wednesday.

Both women – who are aged in their 80s – were injured in the assault and taken to hospital.

Ms Cordwell stated: “Weʼre raising £300 to buy these two lovely ladies something to help them on their way to recovery.

“I do not know these ladies but I wanted to show them that there is love for people in Luton #Lutoncares.”

So far, the appeal has already surpassed its original £200 target and so Ms Cordwell has upped the goalpost to £300.

DCI Chris Beresford said: “This was a vicious attack on two vulnerable people in broad daylight and we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.”

If you witnessed the incident, or know who is responsible, please call DCI Beresford on 101 quoting reference 165 of 1 November.

To donate to the appeal, visit the JustGiving page here.