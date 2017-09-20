Further appeal over Houghton Regis woman’s death

Police have issued a further appeal for information over the last movements of a woman whose body was found in Houghton Regis last week.

45-year-old Sharon Fade is known to have spent time in Houghton Regis on Saturday, September 9, three days before her body was found in undergrowth near Long Meadow.

Over the weekend, detectives and PCSOs spent the afternoon in Conquest Road and Parkside Drive speaking to members of the public and appealing for information on Sharon’s last movements.

Sharon, a mother of two from Houghton Regis, was last seen wearing light coloured leggings with a dark pattern, a light coloured t-shirt, a black leather jacket and blue, red and white Nike trainers.

She was carrying a black Nike shoulder bag.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, which is still being treated as unexplained.

Det Insp Dani Bailey said: “It’s now been just over a week since the body of Sharon Fade was found. While investigations are ongoing, we are still keen to speak to anyone who has any information about her recent movements, or who saw her recently.

“The patrols over the weekend were a great opportunity for us to speak to members of the public in the local area who knew Sharon. But we are continuing to appeal for the public’s help and would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Packet. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.