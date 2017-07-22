Garden shows pupils how to encourage nature

A house builder’s show garden featuring hedgehog highways and bug hotels was the natural choice for a field trip for school children.

Redrow is working with the RSPB to improve biodiversity in and around its Caddington Woods development.

The show home gardens are interlinked with lots of features designed to demonstrate how homeowners can encourage wildlife to thrive in their own gardens.

The gardens also present lots of opportunities for children to learn about different species’ habitats as pupils from The Vale Academy in Dunstable discovered.

Head of school Kate Hooft said: “The children of Year 5 thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Caddington Woods, where they took part in a nature trail searching for creepy crawlies and learnt lots of fascinating facts about the development from the site manager.

“The visit was a great addition to the children’s Forest School activities, and they even had the chance to flex their mathematical muscles working out how many bricks it took to build one house.”