Genie and the Lamps perform music magic!

Talented students at Harlington Upper School were crowned ‘Bedfordshire Schools Battle of the Bands’ champions in a closely fought competition.

The Sixth Form students were part of ten schools who took part in the contest, which was held at The Stables, Wavendon, earlier this month.

Harlington’s ‘Genie and the Lamps’ were the worthy winners, whilst another of the school’s talented bands, ‘Quadaria’, also competed in the finals.

A Harlington Upper School spokesperson, said: “The rich, bold and simply stunning lead vocals of Genie made for a winning team, with a beautifully haunting electro acoustic solo from Bethan, the funky bass of Tom, the confident keys from Neha, the stunning vocal harmonies from Milly, the vibrant and virtuosic guitar improvisations from Luke, and the electric energy of Seyi on the drums.”

The band performed three songs, ‘What the Water Gave Me’ by Florence and the Machine, ‘Come Alive’ by Janelle Monae and ‘Take me Out’ by Franz Ferdinand.

The band won a piano for the school and a day’s recording at the Sound Garage, a professional studio.

Meanwhile, ‘Quadaria’ performed ‘Counting Stars’ by One Republic and ‘Borrow my Heart’ by Nashville Cast, both performed with “professionalism and total enjoyment”.

Students, Octavia and Luke, were lead vocalists (and guitar and tambourine players), “totally in sync with their harmonies” and looking at home on stage, while Seyi with his “technical prowess” on the drums took everything in his stride.

Band member Anson also had “a wonderfully alternative timbre” with the ukulele and Faye provided a beautiful accompaniment on the keys.”

Shawn Fell, Headteacher of Harlington Upper School, said: “We are so proud that one of our top two bands won the prestigious Battle of the Bands competition at The Stables, which represents the second year for Harlington Upper School.

“Music and the Arts are extremely important and successful subjects at the school, and we encourage our students to be creative and expressive. Both the winners, Genie and The Lamps, and Quadaria, are two groups of incredibly talented young people and we are just delighted that they have achieved public recognition.”

www.thesoundgarage.co.uk/battle-of-the-bands