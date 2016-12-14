Get your presents wrapped at The Mall to help the East Anglian Air Ambulance

Shoppers can get their gifts wrapped at The Mall this Christmas while supporting the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

From Saturday, December 17, shoppers can visit the Mall Cares Gift Wrapping Stations either side of the Christmas Tree, near Boots, to get their gifts wrapped for a small fee, which will be donated to The Mall’s charity of the year.

The Mall wrapping stations will be at the Christmas tree near Boots

Volunteers from EAAA, Allianz and The Mall will be at the stations from 12pm till 5pm every day up to Christmas Eve. Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We all love Christmas but not everyone loves Christmas wrapping, so we’re here to help!

“Not only will we be helping our shoppers get their gifts ready for Christmas day, but we’ll be helping to raise funds for a fantastic charity.

“The East Anglian Air Ambulance is a vital need for our local community, saving the lives of many throughout the year and we are thrilled to be supporting them through the festive season.

“We’d also like to say a huge thanks to our retail partners who have sponsored the gift wrap, bows, ribbon and sellotape including Tesco, Cards Direct and Clintons.”

The suggested donation for small gift wrapping is £1.50 and for large gifts is £3, all proceeds will go to the EAAA.