Getting in the festive spirit with a Christmas Gala Dinner

Lewsey Residents Association got the community in the festive spirit with a Christmas Gala Dinner on Sunday.

The association, made up of Lewsey Farm residents, wanted to host the dinner after last year’s was a success.

They invited elderly residents and the local residential homes to Lewsey Football Club for dinner and an afternoon of entertainment.

Tom Shaw, spokesperson for Lewsey Residents Association, said: “We had a higher turn out than last year, nevertheless no one was turned down and everyone was accommodated for and they all enjoyed their festive dinner and seconds.

“There was a DJ and band playing throughout the evening, the pensioners were dancing and singing, even the helpers, caterers and Football Club staff were joining in with the party.

“We wish to thank the amazing support from the Irish band, DJ, caterers, helpers, Lewsey Football Club, the Families United Network for the transport for the elderly residents, Applegrove residential home and the local community.”