Ghanaian cooking spices up Luton

A Ghanaian cooking night hosted by an acclaimed Luton chef who works for Jean-Christophe Novelli was a roaring success, as guests learned to cook exciting new flavours.

Born in Ghana, Patti Sloley, resident chef and Front of House at the Novelli Academy, hosted ‘An Evening with Patti - Foodie Talk, Taste and Demonstration’ at the Luton Irish Forum in May.

Patti said: “The evening offered loads of laughter and cooking tips and ended with a spice workshop and a raffle.

“A young trainee chef was thrilled to bits when he won my cookbook in the raffle draw and said he had his eye on the book the whole evening!”

The tasting menu included cocoyam chowder: a root vegetable cooked to form a partial purée with smoked bacon, sweetcorn shallots and chopped smoked haddock; gari foto: cassava grains tossed in a spicy spicy seafood and tomato sauce; black eye beans: with salt fish and oven-baked kelewele (plantain that’s diced, spiced and traditionally fried), and a tropical fruit salad of pineapple with chopped mint, papaya with passion-fruit and mango drizzled with a lively syrup of ginger, peppercorn and lemongrass.

Patti, of Wigmore, is holding more taste and talk sessions, one on June 24, from 12pm-3pm, in Kinsbourne Common Hall, Luton Road, Harpenden, while her African fusion course, ‘A Plate in the Sun’, is at the Novelli Academy, Tea Green village, Herts, on June 29 from 10.30am - 4pm.

> http://pattismenu.com

>www.jeanchristophe novelli.com/courses