Give a little joy this festive season

Herald&Post readers have always been noted for their generosity – and never more so than when it comes to Operation Christmas Child.

The campaign run by the charity Samaritans Purse aims to deliver shoeboxes full of lovingly chosen gifts to disadvantaged and needy children in Third World countries. And readers inevitably dig deep for this most worthy of causes.

Church groups, schools and families get together to choose presents for children they will never meet but whose eyes will light up with joy when they realise that the gaily-wrapped shoebox is just for them.

The little girl (pictured above) is a displaced refugee in Macedonia. She can hardly believe that the box and its contents are all hers – one happy moment in an otherwise bleak existence.

> Drop off your filled shoeboxes at our office – 39 Upper George Street, Luton – between November 1 and 18.