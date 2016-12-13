Give blood in December

If you’re a blood donor - or thinking about becoming one - please give blood this December.

Stevenage mum Sophie Mead, 41, needed multiple transfusions during the birth of her second child Rose eight years ago.

She said: “I’m so grateful to donors that the blood I desperately needed was available. ‘Thank you’ just does not cover it – without them my babies could have lost their mum.

“I urge anyone thinking about donation to please do so. There will be women just like me this Christmas and New Year and you could be their life saver.”

A spokesman for NHS Blood and Transplant said: “Blood is needed all the year round, but especially at Christmas.

“If you have an appointment we urge to keep it to ensure that hospitals can continue to treat patients over the festive season.”

> Luton Donor Centre on St George’s Square, Bridge Street, is open Monday to Saturdays.

To book an appointment visit www.blood.co.uk, use an NHS Give Blood app or call 0300 123 23 23.