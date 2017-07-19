Golf day to raise money for Macmillan

A charity golf day is being held at Stockwood Park on Friday, July 28, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event is being organised by the family of Luton businessman Baz Patel, who passed away in November after battling cancer.

They are raising money for the charity to thank them for the support they gave the family.

After the golf there will be a raffle and buffet at The Club in Lewsey Farm, from 7pm.

Raffle prizes include a signed Arsenal shirt, a signed Luton Town programme, signed Arsenal team photo, tickets to a Saracens match, four tickets to Sundown Festival and a fridge from Carlsberg.