Good causes benefit from Barton Co-op

The Co-op in Barton-le-Clay has donated thousands to local charities chosen by their customers.

The convenience store made donations to Barton-le-Clay Pre-School, Rotary Club of Barton-le-Clay charity fund and Barton-le-Clay village hall.

Co-op donates to Barton0le-Clay Rotary Club charity fund

The money was raised through the Co-op’s membership scheme. When a member buys own-brand products from the store, one per cent of the money goes to local good causes. The money was raised over one year, £2432 was donated to the Pre-School, the Rotary Club’s charity fund received £2302 and the village hall was given £2301.

Sarah Gallacher, the store’s charity coordinator, said: “We organised a charity day to give the chosen charities their cheques. We are so proud of how much we raised. The local community was given a choice of charities and these are the ones they picked. It is done once a year and every year we ask new charities to apply to the Co-op.”

The Rotary Club will use the money for day trips for pupils from local schools and the Senior Citizens Lunch.