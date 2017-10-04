Grand Union Canal challenge for Brain Tumour Research in memory of loving Harlington father, Peter Barltrop

The caring family of a Harlington man who passed away after battling an aggressive brain tumour have taken on a charity canal challenge to help beat the disease.

Jane Barltrop, 57, of Harlington, and her two determined daughters, Alice, 31, of Milton Keynes, and Emma, 28, of Tring, were inspired to take part in the Grand Union Canal Walk for Brain Tumour Research after losing their loving husband and father, Peter, in August 2016.

The hardworking family have since set up the Fluffy Cloud & Co, a fundraising group under the umbrella of pioneering national charity, Brain Tumour Research, and together with Emma’s partner, Chris Grenville, the trio took part in the 11 mile walk along the picturesque canal on Saturday.

Jane, said: “Research into this disease is really important to me; brain tumours can affect anyone at any age, but no one knows what causes them.

“It was lovely to have both my daughters, Alice and Emma, as well as Emma’s partner, Chris, on the walk with me to celebrate the life of their dad.

“I hope our efforts will help raise awareness of the current underfunding for research into brain tumours.”

90 walkers and five dogs set out from the Three Locks pub in Stoke Hammond, walking the 5 ½ miles to the Grove Lock pub, where they enjoyed a picnic or pub lunch.

At the end of the walk, participants received a medal and chose from a charity menu at the Three Locks pub, ordering a specially created ale, ‘Hops for Hope’, from The Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company.

A percentage of both the menu and ale sales during the month of September is going to Brain Tumour Research.

At the time of publication, the family have raised £1,678 of their £3,000 target.

> www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fluffycloudandco