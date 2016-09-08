Great expectations from Greg Whyte’s new book on pregnancy

Popular TV presenter Davina McCall and two of the world’s top athletes have endorsed Luton sporting legend Greg Whyte’s latest book, Bump it Up.

The definitive guide to pregnancy and exercise has an inspirational foreword written by Davina.

In addition swimmer Rebecca Adlington, who won two gold medals at the 2008 Olympics and is now a mum herself, said: “It’s great that Greg has written a book to support mums-to-be.”

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson – arguably the Paralympic’s most famous face – agreed: “Greg’s book provides fantastic support.”

Greg says he and his wife Penny “searched and searched” for information about pregnancy and exercise when she was pregnant with their third child but there was nothing available.

He added: “On top of that, there was a whole host of misinformation and confusion. We couldn’t find any good sound evidence-based advice or myth busting.

“That’s when the idea was born. But it took a long time to get the book commissioned - it was a case of ‘why is a man working on something so fundamentally in the female sphere?’ In the end it really was a labour of love.”

Bump it Up offers invaluable advice on how to exercise safely and eat healthily through each trimester and beyond.

In it Greg explains how the right exercise and a healthy balanced lifestyle will boost chances of conception, help mums-to-be remain fit and relaxed throughout their pregnancy and reduce stress levels as they prepare for labour.

The former modern pentathlete, who went to Ashcroft High, is a world-renowned sports scientist at Liverpool John Moores University. But he’s also made a name for himself as a physical activity guru to the stars, putting personalities as diverse as David Walliams, Eddie Izzard and Cheryle Cole through their paces for Comic and Sport Relief.

Last year Greg signed up as a high profile ambassador for Age Concern Luton. He became aware of the charity after his mother died and his father was struggling to cope.

He said: “I’m choosy about the charities I work with and ACL offers a truly wonderful service.”

He is also a Royal Life Saving Society ambassador and explained: “Swimming has always been close to my heart but every 20 hours someone dies from drowning – that’s a truly dreadful statistic.”

He’s working with the Society to promote greater awarenss of water safety.

On a lighter note, the Bump it Up author has always been a Luton Town fan.“Ah, the mighty Hatters,” he smiled. “I follow every result and things are looking very promising.”