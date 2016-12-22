Greengrocers closes its doors after 30 years

The owners of Round Green Fruiterers will close their doors for the last time on Christmas Eve to enjoy their retirement.

Tony Mini has run the fruit shop on Hitchin Road for 30 and a half years with his wife Luisa, the couple are now hoping to enjoy some holidays together.

The inside of Round Green Fruiterers

Tony said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of my loyal customers and staff for their continued support and friendship over the past 30 and a half years.

“As I move onto the next phase of my life I will take with me many happy memories. I am now looking forward to spending time with my family.

“My wife (Luisa) and I would like thank all our customers for their kind messages, cards and gifts.

“We would like to send our best wishes to all of our customers past and present”

The couple have three children and two grandchildren, they hope to enjoy their retirement by spending time with their family and returning to Italy for a holiday, where they are both from.

Tony and Luisa have served the community for decades and many of their customers will miss them.

One customer posted a message about the closure on the Facebook page, The Luton I remember, they wrote: “They are the nicest people who sold the best fruit, veg and plants. Thank you Tony and Louise for a wonderful greengrocers.

“So sad to see you close but you both deserve a long, happy and healthy retirement.”