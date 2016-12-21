Griffens Den students challenged to design a car

Students at Lealands High School showcased their entrepreneurial skills during an enterprise project called ‘Griffins Den’.

Helped by a team of Vauxhall undergraduates and apprentices, the year 8 students were asked to design, create and market a new car for a young, female, festival-goer.

The students followed the brief given to them carefully, ensuring that all their ideas would come in on a budget that the client could afford, yet still make a good profit.

Once the cars were designed and marketing campaigns created, the students had to pitch their car to their peers and the Vauxhall undergraduates and apprentices. There were prizes for the best overall car and also for the best pitch.

The aim of the day was to promote engineering and manufacturing as an attractive profession, as well as giving the students a brief history and overview of a global company which has roots embedded in the local area.

Lealands careers co-ordinator Caroline Griffiths, who organised the event, said: “The Enterprise Day proved to be a great success. The students displayed fantastic teamwork, creativity, marketing, sales and presentation skills. I would like to thank the Vauxhall undergraduates and apprentices for sharing their knowledge and expertise with our students.”