Groundwork Luton is looking for project volunteers

Groundwork Luton and Bedfordshire are looking for volunteering for two of their projects, Luton Water Wardens and RiverLUTiON.

The charity is based at Stockwood Park and delivers sustainable projects for the local community, they are holding a training day at St Augustine’s Church Hall, Catsbrook Road, on Friday, September 22, if anyone is interested in volunteering.

The water warden’s mission is to talk to at least 20 people in Luton about how they can do things differently in order to use less water, saving them energy and water. Volunteers for the river monitoring project will help improve the health of the River Lea in Luton and learn how to take scientific measurements.

Rosie Cliffe, of Groundwork Luton and Bedfordshire will be sharing tips for water saving in the morning of Friday, September 22, and then volunteers will learn about how to monitor and care for the River Lea. If you are interested in the training day, call 01582 720147.