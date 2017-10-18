Half term days out for Luton and Dunstable families

Half term is approaching for Luton and Dunstable schools next week and with the summer holidays barely out of sight, cash-strapped parents will be wondering how they are going to keep the kids entertained during the school break.

To help families this half term, Voucherbox.co.uk has collated four great activity ideas for a group of four, without spending more than £75 for the whole family. From discovering new things to getting active, Voucherbox has you covered.

Jubilant Jumping – Jump Arena

Perfect for burning off energy, the Jump Arena is home to 100 interconnected trampolines (even on the walls!) and with air bags and foam pits, the kids’ safety will be as high as their enjoyment levels.

Once you’re done testing out your jumping skills, head over to one of two dodgeball courts to enjoy the competition.

Family jump packages include a jump session for four, a pizza, tea or coffee for the adults and juice for the kids.

Total price for a group of four: £29.99

Daring Discoveries - Stockwood Discovery Centre

Head over to the free outdoor area to discover collections including geology, archaeology, social history and rural crafts. There are beautiful gardens on show, including parts once within the Stockwood House walls.

The area focuses on principles of environmental sustainability and the collections allow you to discover the region’s history, as far back as prehistoric times.

While the area is free, they do also encourage voluntary donations.

Total price for a group of four: Free!

All will go swimmingly- Luton Sports Village

With a 50m eight lane pool, there is plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy a swim and splash around. Adding to that is the community pool, which boasts a 20m pool with a moveable floor.

For those a little more daring, a 10m diving board is on offer… if you’re willing to take the plunge!

And if you’d rather sit and watch the rest of the family fool around in the pool, restaurant facilities are available.

Package deals for families go up to a group of five at a very reasonable £13.20.

Total price for a group of four: £11.80

Al pacca lunch- ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Dunstable is home to the largest zoo in the UK and with 3,800 unique creatures, there’s something for everyone.

Attractions include giraffes, elephants and cheetahs and you can travel through the wild animal territory by the Jumbo Express Steam Train.

Don’t forget to visit the daily animal shows and you can even find out what lemurs eat for breakfast

Total price for a group of four: £70.50

Additional tips

