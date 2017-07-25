Harley’s face to lead doggie clean up bid

Meet Harley, the new face of Luton Borough Council’s campaign for responsible dog ownership.

The nine year old Dogue De Bordeaux, was chosen by popular vote at last month’s Lewsey festival.

Harley will now appear throughout the council campaign, which aims to:

>Encourage people to microchip their dogs under the new legal requirements

>Promote dog health, happiness and well-being

>Encourage good dog walking etiquette; controlling and cleaning up after your dog

>Encourage use of our services for lost and abandoned dogs

>Provide information about where to log concerns about dangerous dogs

Cllr Aslam Khan, portfolio holder for Place and Infrastructure, said: “This has been a great little competition and I’d like to congratulate Lisa and her family on the selection of Harley.

“I’m sure Harley will be fantastic as the furry face of responsible dog ownership and look forward to the coming promotional activities.”

A short promotional film introducing Harley, is the first in a series of films about responsible dog ownership that will appear over the Summer period.

If you’d like to find out more about the dog warden service, go to www.luton.gov.uk/dogwardens