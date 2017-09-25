Harlington Upper School boys injured after violent clash

Police are investigating a violent clash in which two boys from Harlington Upper School were injured.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an altercation between two teenage boys in the park in Church Road, in Harlington, on Thursday 21 September, at 3.30pm.

“The ambulance service attended. We are investigating the incident and working with the school.”

It is alleged by a witness that one victim was punched and stamped on. It is understood he has been hospitalised requiring multiple stitches to his face and mouth. Another boy is alleged to have been hospitalised with knuckle damage.

Harlington Upper School headteacher Shawn Fell said they were still working to establish the circumstances around the altercation.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting reference number 258 of 21 September.