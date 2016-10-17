Hart Hill Nursery School invited to be Wardown museum makers

Little learners at Hart Hill Nursery School have been invited to become museum makers at Wardown Park Museum after helping with its refurbishment.

The students have been involved painting butterflies and dinosaurs, some of which have been displayed on the hoarding around the museum.

Their creativity was encouraged by artist Sophie Cresswell.

Staff members have been working alongside the museum to develop ideas to get young children interested in history.

Headteacher Tricia Penfold said: “It’s been an amazing opportunity for the children to get involved and to make their mark as part of the local community. What they’ve been doing to support the museum has really helped to further develop creativity in the school.

“We’re eagerly awaiting the grand opening so we can continue our partnership as museum makers for the town.”

> The refurbishment has been helped by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Museum will re-open in the spring.