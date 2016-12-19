Hatters fan celebrates his centenary

Great grandfather-of-five Arthur ‘Jim’ Fuller celebrated his centenary in style at Luton Hoo.

The lifelong Hatters fan, whose actual birthday is on Friday (December 23), was joined for lunch at the five-star hotel by 27 family members and friends, including his daughter Linda Farrelly, 66, and son Roger, 59, who flew over from his home in Spain for the occasion.

According to Linda, Jim still enjoys watching the beautiful game and spends a fortnight each year with Roger near Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca.

The keen cricketer and former Beech Hill student served in the army during the war and worked as a quality control inspector at Commer Cars/Peugeot where he was a member of the darts team for many years.

He and his wife Joyce were married for 70 years before she died in 2014.

Linda said: “My father has a whisky every day and believes in keeping as active as possible. He has a great sense of humour and still enjoys going out for a meal and a good pint.”