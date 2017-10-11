Hatters fans call for council to catch alleyway flytippers

Hatters fans have called on Luton Council to take action, again, against flytipping near the team’s stadium.

Luton Town fan Mark Baldwin posted pictures of the piles of rubbish, which includes a sofa, left on Beech Path which runs along the side of the stadium, to the Facebook group Hatters Talk.

He took the picture before the club’s 3-1 win over Newport County on Saturday, September 30. The same problem was reported to the council in March.

Mark said: “It did get better over the summer and now it is a mess again, when we went to the last home game, there was a sofa and needles on the floor. It is dangerous and is a right sight when you’re walking to the ground. The council need to take action, clean it up and stop it from happening again, it is just getting worse. Maybe they could put CCTV there to catch those who are flytipping and punish them.”

A spokesman for Luton Borough Council said: “The council is disappointed that anyone should deliberately create mess in public areas of the town.

“This location is inspected and cleaned on a daily schedule. A cleansing team checks each morning before 9am to remove any fly tipping. On football match days the location is serviced twice.

“Anyone caught fly tipping in this way will be liable to prosecution.

“If they come across instances of fly tipping, or see someone in the act of doing so, we encourage all residents to report this antisocial offence to us using our environmental reporting tool at www.luton.gov.uk/myaccount.”