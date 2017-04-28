Hatters stars visit Chantry Primary pupils

Hatters players Danny Hylton and Jake Gray visited Chantry Primary Academy to discuss how the club supports disabled supporters.

They were joined by Allan Drummond, the secretary for the Luton Town Disabled Supporters Association (LTDSA), to speak about the new system the club has introduced.

The football club worked with the LTDSA to develop an audio commentary system for blind and visually impaired supporters.

Four pupils from the primary school made the shortlist of a competition to find a name for the service, ten-year-old Hamza won with his entry, Hatters Vision.

Jamie Kelly, assistant headteacher, said: “The pupils who made the shortlist were invited to watch a Luton game where they got to make use of the new service. The children loved being visited by them and had lots of questions about what Luton Town does to help disabled supporters. It was a wonderful experience and the children were enthralled to have professional footballers visit the school!”