Have a heart and volunteer for BHF

If you’d like to learn how to do CPR – a lifesaving technique for many emergencies including heart attack and drowning – and you’re keen to raise skills and awareness about using a defibrilator, then the British Heart Foundation would like to hear from you.

Luton is one of 18 new volunteering initiatives the charity is launching in the region. The team will provide CPR training for local schools and groups and put on fundraising events for the charity.

Heart disease is still the country’s biggest killer with more than 30,000 cardiac arrests outside hospital every year.

Someone in the UK is struck by a heart attack every three m inutes and around 30 per cent of these are fatal.

BHF spokesman Marc Shaw said: “Volunteering for any charity is a great way to meet new people and share your skills.

“The first step is to find a group leader for the Luton team, then to fill various roles like education and donation co-ordinators. Right now we’re looking for someone with leadership skills who is friendly and outgoing. If you fit the bill, we’d love to hear from you.”

> If you’re interested in volunteering, visit www.Reach.com or email BHFVolunteersEast@gamil.com